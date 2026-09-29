JoyNews’ Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi named ‘Digital Tourism Icon of the Year’ in Ahafo Region

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The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has honoured JoyNews’ Ahafo Regional Correspondent, Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi, with the Digital Tourism Icon of the Year 2026 award.
The award was presented during the second Ahafo Regional Tourism Awards held in Goaso on Thursday, September 24, 2026, under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence Beyond Borders – The Blackstar Experience.”
The award recognises Mr Adu Gyamfi’s contribution to promoting tourism and socio-economic development in the Ahafo Region through traditional and digital media platforms.
According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, his journalism has helped promote tourism in the region through reports and articles shared across various platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram and the Multimedia Group’s digital platforms.
The citation accompanying the award stated: “Your efforts at promoting tourism and the general development of the Ahafo Region are evident in your write-ups. Your reports and articles on tourism went far and wide and received positive feedback.
“Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram, and the Multimedia platforms are the exposure you give tourism development with a single post.
“The Ghana Tourism Authority recognises your journalism efforts and is proud to confer on you the award for Digital Tourism Icon of the Year 2026. Ayekoo! Congratulations, Mr Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi.”
The ceremony was chaired by Nana Afia Serwaa I, Manhemaa of the Goaso Traditional Area.
According to the GTA, the annual awards scheme seeks to recognise excellence, foster healthy competition among practitioners, strengthen collaboration within the tourism and hospitality industry, and promote Ghana’s destination image.
Other award winners
The event also recognised hospitality, entertainment and service providers contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in the Ahafo Region.
Zeniel Oasis Hotel in Goaso was named 2-Star Hotel of the Year, while Lamore Restaurant and Bar won Restaurant of the Year.
Pizza Man Chicken Man was named Fast Food Establishment of the Year, Cassava Cassava won Traditional Caterer of the Year, and Smart City Pleasure Pub received the Drinking Bar of the Year award.
New Star Travel and Tour was named Travel Agent of the Year, while Clean Heart Entertainment and Ralph TV received media-related recognition for their work on social media.
Honorary awards were also presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Michael Adjei Group of Companies in Goaso and the Chief Executive Officer of Odeefour Group of Companies in Mim for their contributions to regional industry development.
The event also recognised hospitality, entertainment and service providers contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in the Ahafo Region.
Zeniel Oasis Hotel in Goaso was named 2-Star Hotel of the Year, while Lamore Restaurant and Bar won Restaurant of the Year.
Pizza Man Chicken Man was named Fast Food Establishment of the Year, Cassava Cassava won Traditional Caterer of the Year, and Smart City Pleasure Pub received the Drinking Bar of the Year award.
New Star Travel and Tour was named Travel Agent of the Year, while Clean Heart Entertainment and Ralph TV received media-related recognition for their work on social media.
Honorary awards were also presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Michael Adjei Group of Companies in Goaso and the Chief Executive Officer of Odeefour Group of Companies in Mim for their contributions to regional industry development.
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