Pastor Daniel Amoateng pays for release of 23 Nsawam prison inmates

The Head Pastor and Founder of Power of Worship International, Pastor Daniel Amoateng, has secured the release of 23 inmates from Nsawam Prison.

With support from members of his church, popularly known as POWI Nation, he paid the outstanding legal fines of the inmates, enabling them to secure their release.

He said the gesture is a manifestation of God’s love for humanity and that, as a man of faith, he has dedicated himself to extending the Creator’s love to the underprivileged.

“Christ is all about love and when you love people, this is what you do. Life is all about love and Jesus is love, God is love,” the pastor said.

This is the third time POWI Nation has extended such benevolence to inmates. The church undertook similar initiatives twice last year to support other inmates.

According to him, it has become an intentional responsibility of the church to extend a helping hand to people in need from time to time.

“It’s a place of love and we stand for Christ. Last year we were here two times and this year this is the first time we’re here. We’ll be back in December and that will be the fourth time. POWI Nation, we bless, we support and help people. Our church makes donations for free and that’s what we stand for,” he added.

The released inmates include individuals who had spent between two and ten years in prison.

Pastor Amoateng admonished them to desist from engaging in acts and habits that led to their incarceration and to avoid behaviours that could potentially lead them back to prison.

He encouraged them to develop good habits and strive to live productive lives within their communities.

He also announced that his church would provide the released individuals with skills training, support to establish trades, and employment opportunities.

This is one of the numerous gestures Pastor Amoateng and the POWI Nation have undertaken to support humanity.

In October 2023, he led his church in donating large quantities of relief items; including more than 1,500 packs of water, mattresses, food items, clothing, diapers, and sanitary supplies to families affected by the floods in the Volta Region.

During periods of heavy seasonal flooding and rainfall, his ministry also routinely announces emergency support initiatives, urging affected individuals to reach out through the church’s official platforms.

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