My focus is victory in 2028, those with Agenda 2032 can wait — John Boadu

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman aspirant John Boadu says his immediate focus is to help the party regain power in the 2028 general election, rather than pursue longer-term political ambitions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 29, Mr Boadu said the party’s immediate priority should be to rebuild its structures, restore confidence among its members and prepare for the next general election.

“My focus is victory in 2028. Those with Agenda 2032 can wait,” he stated.

Mr Boadu, a former General Secretary of the NPP, said the party must critically consider who has the experience and organisational capacity to lead it back to electoral success.

“At this critical moment, the NPP must ask one question: who can lead the Party back to victory?” he asked.

“My answer is clear. I have done it before, and I am ready to do it again.”

Mr Boadu cited his involvement in the NPP’s electoral operations during the 2016 and 2020 general elections as evidence of his experience in party organisation and election management.

He said that in 2016, when the party faced internal challenges and some believed victory was unlikely, he worked with party members, sympathisers and volunteers to secure victory.

He added that in 2020, the party defended that victory despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr Boadu, during his tenure as Acting General Secretary and Director of Operations, he helped introduce several systems aimed at strengthening the party’s electoral preparedness.

These included the Pink Sheet Tracking System, rapid results collation, nationwide training for trainers and polling agents, the V16 volunteer-based election-protection structure and mock elections to test the party’s operational readiness.

He also cited Operation Adopt a Polling Station, Election Day logistics and voter transportation coordination, verification of the Electoral Commission’s voter album against party records, strategic retail campaigning in key constituencies, stronger ballot security and Operation Eagle Eye as initiatives associated with his tenure.

“I have contested and won elections within the Party, served at the polling-station, constituency and national levels, and helped manage national campaigns,” he said.

“I know elections. I know the Party. I know what it takes to win.”

Mr Boadu said the NPP’s immediate task should be to rebuild the party and strengthen its structures ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Whatever longer-term ambitions others may hold, our immediate task is to rebuild the Party, restore confidence, strengthen our structures and win back power,” he stated.

He said delegates would elect new national officers on Saturday, October 3, and argued that the choice of National Chairman should take into account experience and knowledge of the party’s structures and electoral operations. The NPP has four candidates contesting the National Chairman position, with Mr Boadu occupying the first position on the ballot.

“On Saturday, 3 October 2026, delegates are not simply electing a National Chairman. They are choosing the experience, institutional knowledge and proven record needed to reposition the Party for 2028,” he said.

Mr Boadu urged delegates to support his candidature, saying he was prepared to work with party members to rebuild the NPP.

“I have walked the road to victory before. Let us walk it again, together,” he stated.

“Let’s bring back the winning ways of the NPP. Vote John Boadu for National Chairman.”

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