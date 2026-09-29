Gender Ministry prepares officers to monitor LEAP payments nationwide

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has held a preparatory meeting for officers ahead of a nationwide exercise to assess and monitor the first and second cycles of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash grant payments.
The monitoring exercise, scheduled to take place over the next two weeks, will cover LEAP beneficiaries across the country.
The preparatory meeting was aimed at equipping officers with the necessary guidance ahead of the field exercise, including training on a revised monitoring questionnaire and the handling of case-management issues that may arise during the exercise.
Key areas covered included beneficiary reassessment and enrolment, payment systems, beneficiary quotas, data quality, payment instruments and grievance handling.
Officers were also guided on how to respond to concerns raised by beneficiaries, properly document cases and refer issues through the appropriate LEAP and Social Welfare structures for further action.
Particular attention was given to payment-card and data-related challenges, including name mismatches, incorrect beneficiary records and inconsistencies in payment information.
The meeting also stressed the importance of consistent communication during the monitoring exercise.
Officers were encouraged to provide beneficiaries with accurate information, manage expectations and avoid making commitments on matters that require policy-level decisions.
The monitoring teams are expected to work through established case-management and Single Window structures to facilitate the effective resolution and follow-up of cases identified during the exercise.
Latest Stories
-
Road Minister tasks Arab Contractors to expedite Kumasi Outer Ring Road
1 minute
-
Media must strengthen fact-checking to fight information disorder – President’s Legal Advisor
3 minutes
-
DVLA begins pilot of RFID-enabled number plates ahead of 2027 rollout
3 minutes
-
There is more than one pathway to the future you want
11 minutes
-
Government appeals to striking teachers to suspend action as FWSC talks resume
13 minutes
-
Gender Ministry calls for greater industry support for women in TVET
18 minutes
-
Mrs. Victoria Keren Lamiorkor Adomakoh (née Bright-Davies)
21 minutes
-
WHO calls for targeted healthcare support for vulnerable communities in Upper East
23 minutes
-
Man released on bail after 41 years on death row
23 minutes
-
NADMO mobilises over 1,000 mattresses as relief efforts continue for Hohoe flood victims
27 minutes
-
President Mahama courts diaspora investment, highlights Ghana’s economic and energy gains at UNGA – Town Hall
28 minutes
-
Hohoe floods: Volta Regional Minister assures affected residents of government support
34 minutes
-
Ablakwa assures Ghanaians in New York of stronger consular support and recognition of diaspora contributions
38 minutes
-
Gender Ministry prepares officers to monitor LEAP payments nationwide
42 minutes
-
AMA reminds drivers of yellow-plated vehicles to obtain commercial driver’s licences from Assembly
43 minutes