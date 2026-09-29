Hohoe floods: Volta Regional Minister assures affected residents of government support

Audio By Carbonatix
The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has assured residents affected by the flooding in Hohoe of government support, as authorities mobilise relief items to communities hit by the disaster.
He said the government was working with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other relevant agencies to provide immediate assistance to affected residents.
Mr Gunu extended the government’s sympathy to those affected and assured them of continued support.
“We want to assure the victims that government will do everything possible to support them in these difficult times,” Mr Gunu said in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse.
The assurance follows severe flooding in the Hohoe Municipality after the River Dayi overflowed its banks, affecting about 5,000 people.
Several communities along the river have been impacted, with the Zongo community among the worst affected. More than half of the community has reportedly been submerged, forcing residents to leave their homes.
Mr Gunu, who is also Chairman of the Regional Security Council said the Regional Coordinating Council had already dispatched a team, including the Regional Director of NADMO, to join the Municipal Chief Executive in assessing the situation and providing initial relief.
He revealed that the Minister for Roads and Highways was mobilising relief items, which were expected to arrive in Hohoe by Monday evening or Tuesday for distribution to residents affected by the flooding.
“We need to give them whatever items that they need so that they can also feel comfortable at this moment,” he added.
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