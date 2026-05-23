Volta Regional Minister assures PAC of stricter supervision of government projects 

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has assured the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament that measures are being strengthened to improve monitoring, supervision, and timely execution of government projects in the region.

Responding to questions on delays in project execution and implementation by Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) during a sitting of the Committee at Ada, Mr Gunu said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) was taking steps to address lapses that often contributed to delays and infractions.

He noted that some of the challenges in project implementation stem from delays in administrative actions and the failure of some officials to promptly address critical issues.

“We need to confront these issues head-on and avoid any lazy approach to project management.

“Some matters that should be handled immediately are left unattended to on desks, and eventually they create bigger challenges for the MDAs,” he stated.

Mr Gunu indicated that the VRCC was strengthening its monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure effective supervision of projects across the MDAs in the region.

He explained that enhanced supervision and regular monitoring would help prevent future infractions and improve overall project delivery.

The Minister recalled his previous appearance before the PAC in 2014 during his tenure as a District Chief Executive, where he was commended for his performance and commitment to accountability.

He assured the Committee that lessons from past experiences were guiding current efforts to improve governance and project execution in the region.

Mr Gunu further disclosed that President John Mahama had declared zero tolerance for abandoned government projects and had directed that projects should only commence when adequate funding and commencement authorisation had been secured.

He explained that under the new directive, projects that are not properly budgeted for or lack approval from the Ministry of Finance should not be initiated.

According to him, the President has also stressed the need for a thorough assessment of contractors’ capacity before contracts are awarded, to ensure that only competent firms undertake projects within their expertise and resources.

“He has made it clear that contractors must only undertake projects they have the capacity to deliver effectively and on time,” Mr Gunu said.

He emphasised that effective supervision at both the MDA and Regional Coordinating Council levels remained critical to ensuring quality project execution and timely completion.

Mr Gunu described monitoring and supervision as a core mandate of the VRCC and pledged the Council’s commitment to strengthening accountability and improving project management in the Volta region.

The Minister was responding to concerns raised against some MDAs in the region, which had been cited for various infractions by auditors and invited to appear before the PAC.

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