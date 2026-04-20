Sea breaks into Volta River around Fuveme; NADMO warns of flooding

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued a warning of potential flooding in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, after the sea broke into the Volta River.

This occurred due to high waves experienced in the Fuveme enclave over the past few days, which forced the sea to break through a piece of land separating the two water bodies.

The Fuveme enclave in the Anloga District has faced serious threats because of these high waves.

Community leaders have reported that this situation has persisted for about 10 years, eroding three out of four settlements in the area.

They explained that Fuveme, Dzaflagbey, and Kporkporgbor - once thriving communities - have been swept away by the sea.

Things became even more critical when the sea broke through the sand into a tributary of the Volta River, creating an opening approximately 100 meters wide.

The situation threatens not only aquatic life but also communities along the river.

Assemblyman for Attiteti Electoral Area, Raphael Agbanavor, lamented that Attiteti - the last remaining settlement in the area - is at risk, and called on relevant authorities to take measures to protect it from being washed away.

“In fact, 3 communities have already gone, and we are left with one. So we are appealing that this one that is left needs to be protected, people need to be protected and livelihoods need to be protected too.”

He added, “this community had a population of over 2,000 but because of this [high waves flooding] people have relocated because they don't want to put their structures here and lose them again. So, we are appealing to the government, NGOs to come here and support us."

The Anloga District Chief Executive, Sandra Seyram Kpedor attributed the destruction to a blockade around the estuary and suggested dredging and blocking the newly opened space, would curb the destructions.

The Volta Regional NADMO Director, Pascal Agbagba, explained that the area had previously suffered from high sea waves.

He explained that because the estuary is located on a highland, it pushed the sea downstream, breaking a section of that land that separates it from the Volta River.

“Now what is happening is that, all the communities downstream here, Anyanui and all the other communities, they are under threat once the sea is running through and entering the river, we don't know what will happen in the next few days, they can all be consumed,” he explained.

He recommended some dredging and placing of boulders along the shores to create a barrier to contain the sea "while waiting for a coastline protection project."

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, upon request from a delegation of Anlo Chiefs led the Regional Security Council to assess the destruction caused by the sea.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, expressed sympathy for residents, and said he would inform the presidency to seek possible action.

He stated that the immediate plan is to block the sea and prevent it from flowing into the river, to minimise destruction.

“The immediate steps to take are to block this part of the sea from having that free range. The coast is such that if you block onside, the other side is opened,” he said, mentioning the West African Coastal Area Resilience Investment Program as a measure to protect the entire coast.

Nevertheless, residents remain anxious as the sea continues to flow into the river, threatening their survival.

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