Youth Ministry says nearly 90,000 young people are employed under government programmes

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has said that close to 90,000 young people have been employed over the past year under various programmes implemented by the ministry.

He indicated that the beneficiaries are engaged across multiple sectors and are currently receiving their salaries as scheduled.

Speaking during President John Mahama’s ongoing regional tour in the Savannah Region at a town hall meeting held at Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School, Mr Opare Addo highlighted what he described as significant progress in government efforts to tackle youth unemployment.

"In the last year since we assumed office, we have employed close to 90,000 young people, and I want to tell you that we don't even owe one single person under the YEA," he said.

"The good news is that what President Mahama is doing is transforming youth development and from all sectors, from Agriculture, Health," he added, and asked the youth to take advantage of the various programmes to better their lives.

He said the initiatives under the ministry are aimed at creating sustainable job opportunities and improving livelihoods for young people across the country.

The Minister assured that the government remains committed to expanding employment avenues for the youth through targeted interventions and partnerships.

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