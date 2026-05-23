Adaklu Mountain now a security zone – Volta Regional Minister

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has declared the Adaklu Mountain a security zone.

Mr Gunu made the declaration when he led a delegation to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the mudslide that occurred at Adaklu Helekpe, a community located at the foot of the Adaklu Mountain on Wednesday.

"We cannot guarantee the safety of anybody going there, so the mountain has been declared a security zone," he stated.

The Minister and the delegation also commiserated with the affected people.

The other members of the delegation were the Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu; Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, Jerry Yao Ameko, and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The mudslide, which destroyed properties worth fortunes occurred during a torrential rainfall that lasted for over five hours.

Properties which were destroyed included vehicles, agricultural machinery, buildings, and personal effects.

Mr Gunu asked officials of the NADMO to cordon off the area to prevent people from accessing the mountain.

He advised the people to stay off the mountain for now, adding, "I will ask the Geological Survey Department and NADMO officials to conduct feasibility studies to ascertain the cause of the mudslide.”

Mr Agbodza stated that, though natural disasters happened, destroying the vegetative cover of the mountain could also result in such occurrences.

The mudslide created a deep gorge from the top to the foot of the mountain in which water was gushing.

A white missionary who was most affected by the mudslide, Reverend Jacob Reddekopp, told the Ghana News Agency that he was grateful to God that no life was lost.

A woman and her three-year-old son were injured during the incident and were admitted to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

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