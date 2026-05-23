Security service recruitment medical results to be released next week – Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has announced that the medical examination results for applicants undergoing recruitment into the country's security services will be released next week.

Speaking during President John Mahama's ongoing regional tour of the Savannah Region, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak assured applicants that those who successfully pass the medical screening stage will be considered for the next phase of the recruitment process.

"I can assure the general Ghanaians that, next week, the results of the medical tests that have been conducted will be released," he said.

"At least those who qualify for the medical get first entry into our recruitment programme that we are carrying out," he added.

He noted that candidates who may not be selected for training this year should not lose hope, as their details would remain in the ministry's database for future recruitment opportunities.

"We want to assure you that nobody will be left behind. He (President John Mahama) has given firm instructions that we should keep the data of all applicants, because we cannot use just one year to deal with all these issues, so that from that pool of resources, we can be pulling as there is an opportunity to recruit into the services," he noted.

According to the Minister, the government remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process across the various security agencies.

The announcement comes nearly five months after the government opened applications for recruitment into the country's security services, attracting thousands of young people seeking employment in the sector.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak's remarks were made during a town hall meeting held as part of the President's tour of the region.

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