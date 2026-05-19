Police arrest suspect over violent attack at illegal mining site in Sefwi Asawinso

Police in the Western North Region have arrested a suspect in connection with a violent attack at an illegal mining site within the Afao Hills Forest Reserve near Sefwi Asawinso “A”, which left one person dead and five others injured.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred on Monday, May 18, 2026, after a group led by Nana Kwesi Ayim II, Odikro of Sefwi Asawinso, and some youth from the community reportedly proceeded to the forest reserve following reports of illegal mining activities in the area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that upon arriving at the site, the group encountered persons allegedly engaged in illegal mining. A misunderstanding subsequently ensued, during which armed men reportedly attacked the group with firearms and cutlasses.

Five persons sustained varying degrees of gunshot and cutlass wounds and were rushed to the Anhwiaso Community Hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims, identified as Kwame Ayisi, aged 38, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police say the injured victims are responding positively to treatment.

The police have since arrested one suspect, Isaac Badu, also known as Obede, who investigators describe as the alleged kingpin behind the attack.

“The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations,” the statement said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest other accomplices connected to the incident.

The Regional Police Command has cautioned the public against resorting to violence in resolving disputes and urged individuals with relevant information to assist the police with investigations.

Police further assured residents that the situation remains under control, with adequate security measures put in place to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.