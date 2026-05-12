Northern Police provide shelter for woman after her nude images were circulated online

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region is providing shelter and support for a 20-year-old woman whose intimate images were circulated online following an alleged assault and blackmail incident in Tamale.
According to the victim, the images were released after one of the alleged assailants failed in an attempt to blackmail her into having sex.
Information gathered by JoyNews indicates that the woman was found naked in a vehicle with a man when two men allegedly confronted them. The suspects are said to have taken her clothes, filmed her while naked, and physically assaulted her during the incident.
Read Also: Tamale Police probe alleged assault, blackmail and circulation of woman’s nude video
The victim had earlier alleged that the suspects later attempted to blackmail her with the footage and threatened to release the videos publicly if she refused their demands.
Investigations, which initially began at the district level, have now been transferred to the Northern Regional Police Command for further action.
The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, said the police had engaged the relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Social Welfare, to provide the victim with the necessary support and protection.
Meanwhile, Tamale-based solicitor Sylvester Isang has offered to provide legal representation for the woman on a pro bono basis.
Mr Isang said he was out of town when the incident occurred on Monday, but intends to meet the victim on Tuesday to hear her account and determine the next legal steps.
The case has generated widespread public concern, particularly following reports that the victim allegedly attempted to take her own life after the videos were circulated online. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.
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