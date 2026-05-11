Tamale Police probe alleged assault, blackmail and circulation of woman’s nude Video

Police in Tamale in the Northern Region have begun investigations into the alleged assault, filming and attempted blackmail of a young woman after her nude video was circulated online.

According to the victim’s account, she was in a vehicle with a man when two men approached them. It remains unclear whether the pair were engaged in intimate activity at the time of the incident.

The woman alleged that the two men forcibly dragged her out of the vehicle while she was naked and physically assaulted her as they recorded videos of the incident, despite her pleas.

She further claimed that the man she was with stepped out of the vehicle, spoke with the suspects and subsequently left the scene.

“I believe he gave them something [money] so they didn't release his video and they left him,” she said.

According to the victim, one of the suspects later obtained her phone number and contacted her, demanding sex in exchange for deleting the footage. She alleged that he threatened to release the video publicly if she refused.

She said she later agreed to meet the man but managed to escape from him after he allegedly attempted to rape her.

The videos were subsequently circulated online.

At the time of filing this report, police had commenced investigations and dispatched officers to track down and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, reports reaching JoyNews indicate that the victim allegedly attempted to take her own life following the incident and the subsequent public embarrassment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.