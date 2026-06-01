Man dead after assault in Dublin

Audio By Carbonatix
A 21-year-old man has died following an assault in Dublin city centre.
Gardaí (Irish police) responded to an incident on Clarendon Street where a man was found in a serious condition at about 03:00 local time on Monday.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
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