Man dead after assault in Dublin

A 21-year-old man has died following an assault in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí (Irish police) responded to an incident on Clarendon Street where a man was found in a serious condition at about 03:00 local time on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

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