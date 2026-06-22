Man, 22, arrested with skeletal parts at Sefwi Atronsu

A 22-year-old man has been arrested at Sefwi Atronsu in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region for allegedly possessing human bones suspected to have been exhumed from a cemetery.

The suspect, Francis Addae, popularly known as Nana Kwame, aged 22, was arrested at Sefwi Atronsu in connection with a theft case currently under police investigation.

During a search conducted in his room, police discovered a red and black travelling bag containing pieces of human bones, including a skull, a femur, and a lower jaw.

Upon interrogation, the suspect told investigators that about a month ago, while clearing a piece of land near the cemetery at Sefwi Atronsu, he came across the human bones and decided to collect them.

He admitted to keeping the bones in his room but could not provide a convincing explanation for possessing them.

A police team led by the Sefwi Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Peter Nartey, later escorted the suspect to the cemetery.

There, he pointed out a tiled grave identified as belonging to the late Nana Badu, an elder of Old Atronsu Town who was buried several years ago.

Police observed a hole on the side of the tomb, while pieces of recently broken tiles were found nearby, suggesting that the grave may have been tampered with recently.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assembly Member for the Atronsu Electoral Area, Samuel Gyapong, confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Abusuapanin of the deceased’s family, Appiah Nini, expressed concern over the incident and outlined measures being taken by the family to address the matter and seek justice.

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