Man drives car into pedestrians in Italy before trying to stab them

A man has driven his car into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena, before trying to stab them, officials say.

Eight people have been injured, two seriously. They include a woman who reportedly had both her legs crushed.

Passers-by gave chase and managed to detain the man, who has now been taken into custody.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the incident as "extremely serious". City Mayor Massimo Mezzeti added that it would be "even more serious" if it turned out to be a premeditated attack.

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