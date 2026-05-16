International

Arrest made after man dies in north Dublin house

Source: BBC  
  16 May 2026 5:46pm
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A man in his 60s has been arrested following the death of a man at a house in north Dublin.

Police and emergency services responded to a call in Brookwood Heights in Artane shortly after 00:30 local time on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí said the local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified and a post-mortem examination would be arranged.

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