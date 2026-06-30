I’m not lowering my standards for any man – Itz Tiffany

Ghanaian artiste Itz Tiffany has stated that she will not lower her standards for any man.

According to her, any man who wants to be in a relationship with her must bring value to the table.

Speaking to Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz while promoting her new singles, Wura and Money, the singer said she expects a man to be financially stable, although she is capable of taking care of herself.

“I am not lowering my standards, do you understand? If you like me, come and add to the table. I am not saying come and take care of me because obviously as you said he takes care of himself that is why he looks good. I take care of myself so I look good too.

As a man when you come to this space, to this brand, I want to be a soft girl. I want to be able to relax when I am with my man. If you are not doing nothing, go back,” she said.

According to Itz Tiffany, she is not looking for a man to shoulder all her responsibilities. Rather, she wants a partner who can match her efforts and contribute meaningfully to the relationship.

Her comments align with the message in her new single, Money, which highlights the importance of a man taking good care of his woman.

The song has been released with colourful visuals that complement its storyline.

Itz Tiffany is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer who rose to prominence in the late 2000s with her blend of Afro-pop, hip hop and dancehall.

She gained widespread recognition for her energetic performances and has remained one of Ghana’s notable female entertainers. Over the years, she has also ventured into acting, television and other creative pursuits before returning to music with new releases.

Some of her popular earlier songs include Fake London Boy, Last One, Hold On, Dance, Agye Koom, and New Me.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.