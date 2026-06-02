GSA calls for investment to boost product testing and meet EU export standards

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is calling for increased investment in product testing infrastructure to ensure Ghanaian goods meet the requirements of international markets, particularly the European Union.
The Authority says limited testing capacity continues to affect the country’s ability to consistently meet strict export standards, resulting in past restrictions on some agricultural and non-traditional export products.
Ghana has, in previous years, faced bans from the European Union, affecting the export of vegetables, seafood, and other non-traditional commodities over concerns related to quality and compliance with international standards.
Speaking during a working visit by the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism to the Authority, Board Chairman of the GSA, Hudu Mogtari, stressed the need for capital injection to strengthen testing systems and expand operational capacity.
He noted that enhanced investment would enable the Authority to better support exporters and safeguard Ghana’s access to key international markets.
Ranking Member on the Committee, Michael Okyere Baafi, also urged the Authority to improve its internally generated funds (IGF) to reduce reliance on central government support and strengthen its financial sustainability.
He said a stronger revenue base would help the GSA expand its operations and improve service delivery to stakeholders in the export and manufacturing sectors.
The engagement forms part of efforts by Parliament to assess regulatory capacity and strengthen institutions responsible for trade facilitation and export compliance.
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