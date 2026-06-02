Childhood cancer: Late diagnosis, limited access driving worrying trend in Ghana

Childhood cancer cases are rising sharply in Ghana, with specialists warning that the true burden of the disease is likely far higher than official figures suggest due to under-diagnosis, late presentation, and financial barriers to treatment.

At the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, new cases previously ranged between 100 and 130 per year. Last year, however, 160 new cases were recorded, and in the first quarter of this year alone, 65 children have already been diagnosed.

Speaking on the worrying trend, Specialist Paediatrician Dr Yvonne Addo noted that the figures reflect patterns seen in other major centres, such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, which recorded 230 cases in 2020.

“From the two main paediatric oncology units, we see the numbers are rising. Here at KATH, we used to record between 100 and 130 new cases each year. Last year, we recorded 160, and in this first quarter, we have already seen 65 cases. If this trend continues, the numbers will keep increasing,” she said.

Leukemia has emerged as the leading childhood cancer in the country, with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) accounting for around 60 percent of cases and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) making up 40 percent.

Dr. Addo expressed concern about the high proportion of AML cases, noting the limitations in treatment. “With AML, we cannot provide curative treatment in many cases because bone marrow transplants are often required. Management is mostly palliative,” she explained.

The paediatrician also highlighted the wider challenges facing childhood cancer care in Ghana. Many children never reach specialised centres due to delays in seeking care, cultural beliefs, and financial constraints.

“Children often present with abdominal swellings, and families may first go to herbalists or believe the illness is a curse. Some die before they even reach a hospital,” Dr. Addo said.

She noted that financial barriers remain a significant concern, adding that although the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was intended to cover diagnostics and treatment, only a few medications are currently included. She further explained that many families still have to pay out-of-pocket for tests, medicines, and treatment.

According to Dr. Addo, WHO estimates suggest Ghana should be diagnosing between 1,000 and 1,400 new childhood cancer cases annually, indicating that many children are being lost to follow-up.

She stressed that improved public awareness, better early diagnosis, and full implementation of health insurance coverage could significantly enhance survival outcomes.

“Addressing these challenges would help both healthcare providers and, most importantly, the children of Ghana,” she said.

Country Director of World Child Cancer, Adwoa Pinamang Desu, also emphasised the importance of strengthening clinical guidance in the management of childhood cancer, particularly in radiology.

She explained that the absence of pediatric-specific protocols has long been a gap in clinical practice.

“Within the clinical setting, because there was nothing guiding practice with regards to children, whenever there was a child who was supposed to do imaging, they normally used the adult protocol and sort of tried to adapt it to suit the children because there was none for children, which was a huge gap,” she said.

She noted that the development of a dedicated paediatric radiology guideline is intended to improve accuracy in clinical practice and ultimately strengthen cancer care.

“Hence, the need for this paediatric radiology guideline for children. This document is being validated. As an organisation, this guideline holds significant meaning to us in the paediatric radiology space, but for every child in Ghana who will one day seek radiology attention or imaging care,” she added.

The guideline is expected to support healthcare professionals in delivering more accurate and standardised imaging care for children once fully implemented.

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