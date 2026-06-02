The future of Ghana-UK economic cooperation is bright – Ghana High Commissioner 

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK), Sabah Zita Benson, says Ghana-UK economic cooperation has a bright future, with both countries positioned to build a partnership that promotes prosperity, innovation, and sustainable growth for future generations.

Speaking at the opening of the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, Mrs. Benson reaffirmed the Ghana High Commission’s commitment to serving as a bridge between investors and opportunities in Ghana.

“We stand ready to facilitate engagements, provide information, and support businesses seeking to establish or expand their presence in our country,” she stated.

The two-day Ghana-UK Investment Summit, opened by President John Dramani Mahama, is being organized by the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom in collaboration with Invest Africa and the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.

The summit brought together a distinguished gathering of business leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, and development partners.

Mrs. Benson encouraged participants to engage openly and explore the vast opportunities available. She also expressed gratitude for their interest in Ghana as a destination for investment, partnership, and long-term business growth.

“This gathering reflects our shared belief that the relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom should continue to evolve into a modern economic partnership built on mutual prosperity, innovation, sustainability, and shared growth,” she said.

“We have convened this summit to bring together government leaders, investors, financiers, entrepreneurs, and business executives to explore how we can best work together to unlock new opportunities, deepen commercial ties, and create lasting value for our two countries.”

Mrs. Benson noted that at a time when the global economy is undergoing profound change, Ghana presents significant opportunities for investors seeking a stable, democratic, and forward-looking partner in Africa.

She said Ghana is entering a new phase of economic transformation and that, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the government is pursuing an ambitious agenda aimed at restoring economic stability, accelerating industrialisation, creating jobs, and positioning Ghana as a competitive hub for investment, manufacturing, logistics, and services in Africa.

The High Commissioner explained that central to this vision is the development of a 24-hour economy, designed to increase productivity, enhance exports, create employment opportunities, maximize the use of infrastructure, and attract investment into value-added industries through a well-structured day-and-night economy.

“Our ambition is not only to attract capital; we seek genuine partnerships across the various sectors of our economy that support industrialization, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic transformation,” Mrs. Benson said.

“We want investors to see Ghana as a trusted market, a long-term sustainable partner, and a gateway to the wider African market.”

She emphasised that Ghana offers a compelling investment proposition, combining political stability, a strong democratic tradition, a strategic geographic location, abundant natural resources, a youthful and talented workforce, and preferential access to a continental market of more than 1.4 billion people through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to her, these advantages position Ghana as a gateway to Africa’s emerging opportunities.

Mrs. Benson expressed sincere appreciation to all the companies, institutions, and individuals represented at the summit, noting that their presence demonstrates confidence in Ghana’s future and recognition of the opportunities the country offers.

“We are very grateful for your willingness to engage with us, explore new possibilities, and contribute to Ghana’s development journey,” she said.

She added that over the two days, participants would hear directly from policymakers, industry leaders, and investors about opportunities across priority sectors, including infrastructure, energy, mining, agribusiness, manufacturing, financial services, technology, healthcare, and tourism.

The summit, she said, would also provide opportunities for meaningful engagement, enabling participants to explore partnerships and identify projects that deliver mutual benefits for Ghanaian and British businesses.

Mrs. Benson expressed confidence that the summit would strengthen relationships that would continue long after the event concludes.

“The true measure of success will not be the conversations we have here, but the collaborations we establish, the investments we facilitate, and the shared prosperity we create together in the years ahead,” she said.

In line with President Mahama’s vision of promoting Ghanaian-owned businesses abroad, she noted that participants would also visit both public and private businesses during the summit.

She further expressed gratitude to the government and people of the United Kingdom for their longstanding friendship and business partnership with Ghana.

“A lot has been achieved over the decades, and together we will achieve even more,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr. Christian Rogg, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, announced that the UK-backed Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) is making its largest investment to date—a £101 million ship repair and dry-docking facility at Takoradi Port in Ghana.

According to Dr. Rogg, the project is expected to create up to 430 jobs, 30 percent of which will be reserved for women, while strengthening Ghana’s position as a regional maritime and logistics hub.

He also pledged the UK government's full support for Ghana’s socio-economic development.

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