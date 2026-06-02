Ghana Burns Survivors Foundation calls for June 3 to be designated National Burns Awareness Day

The Ghana Burns Survivors Foundation has called on the Government of Ghana to officially designate 3 June as National Burns Awareness Day to honour burn victims and survivors and to promote nationwide education on burn prevention and safety.

According to the Foundation, the date, which marks one of Ghana’s most tragic national disasters, should serve not only as a day of remembrance but also as a platform for sustained public awareness and action.

“Turning 3 June into National Burns Awareness Day will transform remembrance into action. It will help save lives, improve support systems for survivors, and strengthen public awareness on burn prevention across Ghana,” the Foundation said in a statement.

The organisation noted that burn injuries continue to affect thousands of Ghanaians each year, leaving many survivors with long-term physical, emotional, social and economic challenges. It highlighted that children, women, workers and other vulnerable groups remain particularly at risk.

“Domestic fires, gas explosions, electrical faults, industrial accidents, road crashes and the unsafe handling of flammable substances continue to put lives in danger,” the statement said.

The Foundation argued that institutionalising 3 June as National Burns Awareness Day would help advance several important objectives, including strengthening public education on fire and burn prevention, promoting safety practices in homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces, encouraging early response and proper burn care, and supporting the development of stronger national policies on burn prevention and survivor welfare.

“We aim to increase public education on fire and burn prevention; promote safety practices in homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces; encourage early response and proper burn care; and strengthen national policies on burn prevention and survivor support,” the Foundation stated.

The organisation also urged the public to adopt safer practices in their daily lives to reduce the incidence of burn-related injuries.

“We encourage everyone to regularly check gas cylinders and electrical connections; keep flammable materials away from children; avoid unsafe fuel storage and illegal electrical connections; observe fire safety measures in homes, markets, schools and workplaces; and learn basic first-aid measures for burns and emergencies,” it advised.

The Foundation further appealed to government institutions, policymakers, civil society organisations, healthcare professionals, traditional leaders, development partners and the media to support the campaign and help advance burn prevention efforts across the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to burn survivors, the Foundation said it would continue to advocate for their dignity, inclusion, recovery, and overall well-being, while pushing for stronger support systems and greater public awareness.

“Together, we can build a safer and more compassionate society where preventable burns are reduced, and survivors are supported with care, dignity and hope,” the statement added.

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