EPA makes environmental permits mandatory for all reclamation activities under new 2025 regulations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has issued a public notice requiring all individuals and organisations engaged in reclamation and restoration works to obtain an environmental permit, in line with new regulatory provisions governing environmental assessment processes in Ghana.
In a statement released on 1st June 2026, the Authority said the directive is anchored in Regulation 40 of the Environmental Protection (Environmental Assessment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2504), and applies broadly across sectors involved in land and water restoration activities.
The EPA explained that the requirement covers a wide range of interventions, including mine reclamation and rehabilitation, restoration of degraded lands, and the rehabilitation of abandoned mining sites. It also extends to backfilling and reshaping of excavated areas, ecological re-vegetation projects, dredging activities, and the restoration of affected water bodies.
Essentially, any operation aimed at restoring disturbed terrestrial or aquatic ecosystems now falls within the permitting framework.
The Authority emphasised that compliance is mandatory for mining companies, contractors, landowners, developers, investors, and all other stakeholders undertaking such activities. It warned that failure to secure the requisite Environmental Permit will attract sanctions as stipulated under the 2025 regulations.
According to the EPA, the measure is intended to strengthen oversight, ensure environmental accountability, and promote sustainable restoration practices across Ghana’s mining and development landscape.
Stakeholders seeking clarification or guidance on permit procedures have been advised to contact the nearest EPA Regional Office or engage the Authority through its official communication channels.
The notice was issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, who reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding the environment while ensuring responsible development practices.
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