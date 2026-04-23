Mining firms to face penalties over illegal activity on concessions – EPA

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has issued a firm directive to mining companies, warning that failure to prevent illegal mining within their concessions will attract severe regulatory sanctions.

In a press release issued on Thursday, April 23, the Authority reaffirmed its legal mandate under the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 and the Environmental Protection (Environmental Assessment) Regulations, 2025, stressing that all operators are under a statutory obligation to safeguard the environmental integrity of their licensed areas.

The EPA expressed mounting concern over the rise of illegal mining—widely known as galamsey—taking place within legally acquired concessions.

According to the Authority, the trend is contributing significantly to environmental degradation across the country.

Among the most pressing impacts cited are the pollution of rivers and other water bodies, the destruction of forest reserves, and widespread land degradation.

These developments, the EPA noted, undermine both national environmental protection efforts and the lawful operations of licensed mining firms.

In response, the Environmental Protection Authority has outlined a set of compulsory measures that all mining companies are expected to implement without delay.

Firms are required to strengthen the security of their concession areas to prevent encroachment by illegal miners, while also establishing robust monitoring and surveillance systems.

Additionally, companies must promptly report any unauthorised activities to the appropriate state authorities.

The EPA further directed operators to comply strictly with all conditions attached to their environmental permits, including approved Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and Environmental Management Plans.

Preventing pollution and environmental damage within operational zones remains a core obligation.

Crucially, the Authority warned that any failure to protect concessions or curb illegal mining activities will be deemed a violation of permit conditions.

Invoking powers granted under the Environmental Protection Act, 2025, the EPA signalled its readiness to take decisive enforcement action against offending companies.

Sanctions may include the suspension or outright revocation of environmental permits, the imposition of administrative fines, and coordinated enforcement operations carried out in partnership with state and security agencies.

The warning reflects a more stringent regulatory posture as authorities seek to clamp down on environmental infractions linked to illegal mining.

As part of its enforcement strategy, the EPA revealed plans to undertake a nationwide compliance monitoring exercise across all mining concessions.

The exercise, scheduled to begin on May 10, 2026, will assess whether companies are adhering to environmental standards and regulatory requirements.

Mining firms have been urged to take immediate steps to ensure full compliance ahead of the inspections, which are expected to be comprehensive in scope.

The Environmental Protection Authority reiterated its commitment to upholding environmental laws and protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

It also called on mining companies to act responsibly and support national efforts to combat illegal mining.

"The Environmental Protection Authority remains committed to the strict enforcement of

environmental laws and calls on all mining companies to uphold responsible environmental

stewardship in support of national efforts to combat illegal mining," the statement concluded.

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