High visa fees could undermine Ghana’s e-Visa gains – Tourism analyst

Ghana’s newly launched electronic visa (e-Visa) platform has the potential to boost tourism, trade, and investment; however, the cost of visas for non-African travellers could weaken the country’s competitiveness, Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, a Tourism Consultant and Analyst, has cautioned.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Frimpong—who is also the Founding President of the Africa Tourism Research Network (ARTN) and Co-Founder of the Africa Medical Tourism Council (AMTC)—described the introduction of the e-Visa system as one of the most significant reforms in Ghana’s tourism and immigration sectors.

He stated that the platform, launched by the Government on May 25, 2026, would modernise visa processing, reduce bureaucratic delays, improve transparency, and strengthen border management, while positioning Ghana as a digitally progressive destination.

Mr Frimpong noted that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which seeks to promote regional integration, tourism development, intra-African trade, and the free movement of people across the continent.

He explained that modern e-Visa systems have become essential tools for attracting tourists and investors because of the speed, convenience, and accessibility they offer.

According to him, Ghana’s commitment to processing visa applications within 48 hours would enhance the visitor experience and make the country more appealing to both tourists and business travellers.

Mr Frimpong commended the Government’s decision to waive visa fees for African passport holders travelling to Ghana for tourism and business purposes, describing it as a bold step towards promoting Pan-Africanism and regional integration.

He noted that the policy could boost regional tourism, business travel, cultural exchange, student mobility, and investment flows into the country.

“Africa continues to face challenges with intra-African travel due to visa restrictions and high travel costs. Ghana’s decision sends a strong message that Africans must travel, trade, and invest more within the continent,” he said.

Despite these positive reforms, Mr Frimpong expressed concern about the reported US$260 service fee for visa applicants from outside Africa, warning that it could discourage potential visitors.

He pointed out that tourism is highly competitive, with travellers often comparing destinations based on visa costs, airfares, accommodation rates, and overall convenience before making travel decisions.

“An expensive visa can discourage tourists before they even begin planning their trip,” he stated.

Mr Frimpong observed that destinations such as Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania offer tourist visas at significantly lower rates, making them more competitive in attracting international visitors.

He further cautioned that high visa fees could undermine Ghana’s ambition to become a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, as conference organisers typically consider visa accessibility when selecting host countries.

He emphasised that the economic benefits derived from visitor spending on hotels, transportation, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment far outweigh revenue generated from visa fees.

Mr Frimpong therefore recommended that Ghana consider reducing visa fees for non-African travellers to more competitive levels, introducing tiered visa categories, and strengthening destination marketing efforts to complement the new e-Visa system.

“Ghana’s e-Visa launch is historic and transformative. However, its long-term success will depend not only on digital efficiency but also on a pricing strategy that encourages more visitors, investors, and conference delegates to choose Ghana,” he said.

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