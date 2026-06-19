U.S. to test $750 fee for faster visa interviews

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The U.S. Department of State plans to launch a pilot program that would allow some visitor visa applicants to pay an additional $750 fee for a faster interview appointment.
Under a temporary rule scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026, eligible applicants for B-1/B-2 visitor visas could secure an interview appointment within 10 business days at select U.S. embassies and consulates overseas.
The fee would be optional and would be added on top of the standard visa application fee, which is currently $185.
The pilot is scheduled to run through December 31, 2026.
What Is Changing?
The State Department is creating a new premium appointment option for applicants seeking B-1/B-2 visitor visas for business or tourism.
Applicants who choose the service and pay the additional $750 fee would be able to expedite their B-1/B-2 interview appointments at participating consulates, subject to availability.
The expedited appointment only affects interview scheduling. Applicants would still need to meet all visa eligibility requirements and complete the standard screening and vetting process.
Paying the fee would not increase an applicant's chances of visa approval.
Who Can Use the Expedited Appointment Service?
The pilot would be limited to:
- B-1/B-2 visitor visa applicants
- Select U.S. embassies and consulates designated by the State Department
- A limited number of appointment slots
The State Department says expedited appointments will be capped to avoid significantly affecting wait times for other applicants.
How Much Would It Cost?
Applicants who use the service would pay:
- $185 standard B-1/B-2 visa application fee
- $750 expedited appointment fee
Total cost: $935
The expedited appointment fee would be nonrefundable if an applicant misses or cancels the expedited appointment.
Why Is the State Department Creating This Program?
According to the U.S. government, wait times at some posts exceed one year.
The agency says the pilot is intended to test demand for a fee-based option that allows travelers with time-sensitive plans to obtain interview appointments more quickly.
The pilot comes shortly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and as the United States prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
Does This Replace Existing Emergency Expedite Requests?
No. Applicants facing humanitarian emergencies or other urgent circumstances can still request expedited appointments through existing channels.
The new paid option would operate separately from those programs.
What Does This Mean for Travelers?
For travelers facing lengthy appointment backlogs, the new option could provide a faster path to an interview.
The State Department says it will evaluate demand and operational impacts before deciding whether to make the service permanent.
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