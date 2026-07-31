Gabon President honours Rawlings with wreath-laying ceremony in Accra

The visiting Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on Thursday, July 30, honoured the memory of former President Jerry John Rawlings by laying a wreath on his tomb at a ceremony at the Military Cemetery in Accra attended by the Rawlings family.

The Gabon leader, who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, said President Rawlings' sense of patriotism and dedication to Africa's cause was an inspiration to him and the people of Gabon.

In a short statement read on his behalf, President Oligui Nguema said President Rawlings’ commitment, leadership and attachment to the ideals of sovereignty, justice and progress will continue to inspire present and future generations.

“His speeches and writings have notably contributed to the success story of Gabon’s transition, which is now quoted as an example in the world. We are now able to be transparent, peaceful and credible. I would like to hail the contributions of this great man to a strong and united Africa,” the Gabonese President said.

At the ceremony, which was attended by National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi and Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, the Executive Director of the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, in delivering the vote of thanks, extended the deepest gratitude of the family and the people of Ghana to President Nguema.

Ms Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings also expressed the family’s sincere appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its continued support in preserving the memory of President Rawlings.

“This solemn gesture is a moving affirmation of the enduring camaraderie between the peoples of Ghana and Gabon—a friendship nurtured by President Jerry John Rawlings and the leaders of his generation, founded on mutual respect, Pan-African solidarity, and a shared vision for the progress of our continent,” the Executive Director of the J.J. Rawlings Foundation said.

Today, through this act of remembrance, we are reminded that while those great statesmen have completed their earthly journey, they have entrusted us with the sacred responsibility of preserving and strengthening the bonds they forged, Ms Agyeman-Rawlings said.

“May this wreath stand as a symbol that the baton of brotherhood has been passed to the present generation of leaders in Ghana and Gabon, who will continue to deepen the ties between our two nations for the benefit of our peoples,” President Rawlings’ second daughter stated.

Members of the family who attended the ceremony included family head, Col (Rtd) Joshua Agbotui, Ms Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, Mr Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, Mr Fritz Baffour, General Benjamin Kusi and Ms Nana Kobi Agyeman-Prempeh.



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