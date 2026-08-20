Luv FM High School Debate: OKESS, OSASS silence K’Wey Gey and KASS in fierce round of 16

The last two contests of the Round of 16 in the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate delivered another dose of fierce arguments, with contenders leaving no stone unturned.

Two schools with similar names, Osei Kyeretwie SHS and Osei Adutwum SHS, lived up to expectations as they smashed their opponents, progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Osei Kyeretwie came through strongly against Kumasi Wesley Girls’ High School in a battle over Ghana’s road infrastructure.

The schools went boot for boot on the motion: “Upgrading the existing Accra-Kumasi highway should be prioritised over the construction of the new expressway.”

In a striking submission, Kumasi Wesley Girls defended the motion, highlighting the economic essence of constructing a new road between Accra and Kumasi and also as a means to halt the incessant carnage.

But Osei Kyeretwie SHS, in a counterargument, surmised that the country did not need another road when there was existing and ongoing road infrastructure along the corridor.

The exchanges ended with Osei Kyeretwie clinching the ultimate win with 250 points in a unanimous decision, while Wesley Girls finished with 212 points.

The victory propels OKESS into the quarter-final stage as Wesley Girls’ run in the competition came to an abrupt end.

The second contest was a different story, one that went down to the wire.

Anglican Senior High School (KASS) and Osei Adutwum Senior High School (OSASS) faced off on the motion: “Foreign nationals operating businesses in Ghana are causing more harm than good."

KASS argued for the motion, with OSASS taking the opposing side.

The contest proved tough, with the two schools making bold and convincing arguments to the motion.

Before the contest, the patron for KASS, Ebenezer Adu Koranteng, confidently told the house to “relax” and wait for Anglican to “blow our minds".

But OSASS had the final word – whisking away the win for the day.

Osei Adutwum secured 244 points, only four points ahead of KASS’s 240 points, to claim a quarter-final ticket.

The victories of OKESS and OSASS bring the curtain down on the round of sixteen of the debate competition, but the pressure is only getting heavier as the titans clash in the quarter-final stage.

The competition is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.