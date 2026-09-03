KNUST SHS defeats Osei Adutwum SHS to win Luv FM High School Debate

In a clash of intellectual titans, KNUST SHS delivered a masterclass in persuasion to defeat Osei Adutwum SHS and etch their name in the annals of the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate.

History held its breath, ready to carve a new name permanently into the hall of fame as the Mmadwema of KNUST locked horns with the competition's ultimate dark horse, Osei Adutwum SHS.

This was not just a final anymore but rather a head-on collision with destiny.

The underdogs had captured the hearts of the audience with an extraordinary run, dethroning heavyweights and punching above their weight class to reach their first-ever grand finale.

As the final motion was laid before the house, “Ghana’s biggest problem is not bad leaders but bad citizens,” OSASS stood ready one more time to defend the motion as KNUST SHS on a mission were tasked against the motion.

Both schools brought their absolute best. Osei Adutwum SHS opened with trademark enthusiasm, grounding their arguments in real-world examples and sharp counter-points.

KNUST, with their principal speaker, Ernestina Achiaa, produced vehement counterarguments seen yet in the competition, stating that citizens cannot be blamed for bad leadership and corruption at the highest level.

After a memorable round of rebuttals, KNUST SHS was declared champions after a unanimous 254 - 239 victory against OSASS.

For KNUST SHS, the triumph was a sweet redemption. Having suffered an agonizing elimination at the semi-final stage in the previous editions, the team returned this season with singular focus and unmatched preparation.

They navigated a grueling path through the knockout stages—including a nerve-wracking semi-final victory over traditional powerhouses, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) to secure their place in the final.

KNUST’s Ernestina was declared as the overall best debater of the debate.

“I may have fallen short last year but I put in the work and now I have made it to just where I want to be. Indeed, I am lost for words,” she ecstatically said.

Meanwhile, Osei Kyeretwie SHS placed third in an entertaining match-up against Church of Christ SHS.

The four schools have safely secured a spot at the next edition of the debate competition.

With that, the 8th edition of the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate has come to a riveting end after producing some of the most amazing moments yet.

The debate was sponsored by Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewelry, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.