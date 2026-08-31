Luv FM High School Debate: KNUST SHS and Osei Adutwum SHS set up thrilling final after dramatic semi-finals

Four schools, four voices, four visions sharpened by knowledge, preparation, and purpose, but only two progressed to set up a much-anticipated grand finale of the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal High School Debate.

After a fierce bout of rebuttals, KNUST SHS and Osei Adutwum SHS triumphed over their opponents in dramatic semi-final contests.

The Christian Service University auditorium witnessed some of the best in student oratory as the four schools took to the stage in a battle of intellect, courage, and conviction.

On the stage, words became weapons, ideas became shields, and every argument carried the weight of determination and passion.

The semi-final of the debate competition proved to be far more than a contest of eloquence. It was a meeting of young minds, where confidence danced with reason, and every speaker stepped forward not merely to speak, but to persuade, challenge, and inspire.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as the four distinguished schools gathered, each determined to prove that their voice could rise above the rest.

The first semi-final contest of the day was one to be remembered, as KNUST SHS took on Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in a clash of debate titans.

The final was but a hand’s reach away, glimmering like a prize within touching distance. Yet neither school was prepared to relinquish that precious opportunity to the other.

With everything on the line, both sides stood firm, armed with nothing but their voices, their wits, and the unshaken belief that they belonged in the final.

The motion before the two schools was: “Free SHS has lowered the quality of education and should only target the poor”.

KNUST SHS argued for the motion, while OKESS opposed it.

It was the battle of the MMADWEMMA versus the AHENEMMA. The question was simple but significant: who would establish control and claim the first spot in the final?

KNUST SHS started the contest strongly and with considerable vigour. The school argued that the Free SHS policy had contributed to increasing levels of indiscipline, with some students becoming overly entitled.

They also questioned the financial sustainability of the policy, arguing that the government should instead reform it to ensure that the programme benefited students from less privileged backgrounds.

OKESS, however, mounted a fierce counterattack. The school argued that the Free SHS policy had provided significant relief to numerous families and served as a form of financial security, particularly when families faced unexpected difficulties.

The school also challenged the idea of dividing students into categories of the “rich” and the “poor”, arguing that such distinctions had no place in an education system that was meant to provide equal opportunities.

Tension could be felt throughout the auditorium as neither school let down its guard for even a moment. The intensity increased during the rebuttal round, with both sides searching for the smallest weakness in their opponent’s arguments and attempting to capitalise on every perceived gap.

After a fiercely contested battle, KNUST SHS eventually snatched victory from the hands of OKESS. The result was a heartbreaking one for OKESS, which had given everything in its bid to secure a place in the final.

KNUST SHS emerged victorious by a majority decision of the judges, recording 250 points against OKESS’ 241.

Reflecting on the school’s journey, one KNUST SHS student told JoyNews confidently: “We reached this same stage last year, and we got eliminated. This year, the trophy is ours”.

Osei Adutwum versus Church of Christ SHS

With the first place in the final secured, only one spot remained. Two more schools were more than hungry for it; they appeared almost obsessed with the opportunity to write their names into the final.

The second semi-final featured Church of Christ SHS, affectionately nicknamed the “Giant Slayers” in this edition of the competition, against Osei Adutwum SHS.

Church of Christ SHS had earned its reputation after producing remarkable victories over two seeded schools, including the defending champions, Prempeh College.

The motion for the contest was: “Social Media has destroyed Ghana’s culture more than the slave trade.” Osei Adutwum SHS argued for the motion, while Church of Christ SHS (CHRISSEC) opposed it.

The contest began with the energy and intensity expected of a semi-final. Osei Adutwum SHS came out strongly, seeking to establish its position early in the debate.

The school argued that social media had exposed Ghanaians to various foreign cultures, leading many to absorb elements of those cultures into their own way of life. It further argued that the influence of social media had weakened several traditional moral values that had historically shaped Ghanaian society.

CHRISSEC, however, appeared ready to challenge every claim. The school countered Osei Adutwum SHS’s arguments by citing examples of popular foreign influencers who had taken the time to appreciate, celebrate, and promote Ghanaian culture.

CHRISSEC also shifted attention to the historical impact of the slave trade, arguing that it had left deep and lasting scars on Ghanaian society and its cultural identity.

The back-and-forth exchange between the two sets of orators was impressive. Arguments were met with rebuttals, claims were challenged, and neither side appeared willing to give the other an easy path to victory.

But there could only be one winner.

Osei Adutwum SHS made history, securing a place in the final, defeating the “Giant Slayers”, CHRISSEC, in heartbreaking fashion.

Although Church of Christ SHS recorded the higher overall points, Osei Adutwum SHS prevailed by a majority decision of the judges.

The final score stood at 241–240, sending Osei Adutwum SHS into the final and bringing CHRISSEC’s remarkable campaign to an end.

The result sparked emotional reactions among supporters, with one old student saying: “We came as underdogs and we have shocked the whole competition. All we have to say is, we are not done”.

Final clash

With the end of the day’s contests, the finalists had finally been decided.

KNUST SHS would take on Osei Adutwum SHS in a final that promised to bring together two very different journeys but one common ambition: becoming champion.

For KNUST SHS, the final represented another opportunity after falling short at the same stage the previous year. For Osei Adutwum SHS, it was a historic breakthrough after an impressive run that had seen the school overcome expectations and silence the doubters.

Two schools. One stage. One last chance to claim glory.

The competition is sponsored by Kelcharcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewelry, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.