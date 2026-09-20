National

Two-year-old girl dies in domestic fire at Cantonments

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  20 September 2026 6:36pm
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A two-year-old girl has died after being trapped in a domestic fire that broke out at Cantonments in Accra, near Susanna Lodge.

The incident was reported earlier this afternoon, with the young girl inside the premises when the fire started.

Unfortunately, she could not escape and died in the incident.

The remains of the deceased have since been handed over to the Cantonments Police for the necessary procedures.

The Ghana National Fire Service is expected to provide further details on the fire, including the circumstances surrounding the outbreak and the response to the incident.

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