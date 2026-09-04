GoldBod withdraws bid for 3-acre Parks and Gardens land at Cantonments

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has abandoned plans to acquire about three acres of land belonging to the Department of Parks and Gardens at Cantonments in Accra for the construction of its permanent headquarters.
The decision comes after strong public reaction to the proposed arrangement, which would have seen GoldBod obtain the land in exchange for constructing a new administrative headquarters and ancillary facilities for Parks and Gardens.
GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Samuel Gyamfi communicated the decision in a letter dated September 4, 2026, to the Director-General of the Department of Parks and Gardens.
“We wish to formally withdraw the said proposal forthwith. Accordingly, the proposal contained in our letter of August 20, 2026 should be considered withdrawn, and the matter closed,” Mr Gyamfi said.
The initial proposal sought the allocation of approximately three acres of the Cantonments property to enable GoldBod to develop a purpose-built headquarters for its expanding administrative, technical, commercial, regulatory and operational functions.
Under the proposed arrangement, GoldBod would have financed and constructed a new administrative office for Parks and Gardens, together with other logistical and ancillary facilities to be agreed by both institutions.
GoldBod had presented the proposal as a mutually beneficial arrangement that would provide both institutions with improved infrastructure while ensuring the land was put to strategic institutional use.
However, following the public backlash, the gold trading authority has now brought the discussions to an end.
Mr Gyamfi thanked the Department of Parks and Gardens for its cooperation during the discussions and formally asked that the matter be considered closed.
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