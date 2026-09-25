AFCON 2027Q: ‘Why don’t we have VAR in Africa?’ – Queiroz reacts to controversial penalty

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has questioned the absence of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Africa following Ghana’s 2-0 defeat by Côte d’Ivoire in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Ghana began their qualifying campaign with a disappointing loss in Bouaké, with the hosts scoring twice to claim all three points.

Queiroz was unhappy with the penalty decision that went against his side in the second half and used his post-match press conference to question why VAR is not available in AFCON qualifying matches.

The referee awarded Côte d’Ivoire a penalty in the 58th minute after Malick Yalcouyé went down inside the box following a challenge from Ghana midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Franck Kessié converted the spot-kick to double the hosts' advantage.

“Today it's us, tomorrow it will be Ivory Coast," Queiroz stated.

"So why don’t we have VAR in the Africa Cup of Nations competition? Which example do we want to give to the world? Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations, we don’t have VAR to help the referee to make the game fair.

“Why don’t we have VAR in Africa? What is the reason we don’t have VAR in the Africa Cup of Nations? I am tired of this situation where referees don't do a good job”

Sitting at the bottom of Group C following the setback, the Black Stars will now shift their focus to their game against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

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