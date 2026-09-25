GBA condemns attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP at Accra High Court

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned an attempt by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah at the premises of the Accra High Court, where he had gone to represent a client as a lawyer.

The Association has also raised concerns over the alleged assault of another lawyer, Mr Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, during the incident on 23 September 2026.

In a statement dated September 24, the GBA said it had reviewed videos of the attempted arrest and observed what it described as an assault on Mr Afoakwa by a woman who was subsequently identified by EOCO as one of its officers.

“The Ghana Bar has noted with grave concern the attempt by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on the premises of the Accra High Court Complex, where he had gone to represent a client in his capacity as a lawyer, on September 23,” the statement said.

The Bar Association acknowledged that no individual is above the law but said enforcement agencies must ensure that investigations and arrests involving lawyers are carried out in accordance with constitutional and professional safeguards, particularly when a lawyer is performing official duties on behalf of a client.

The Association warned that failure to respect those safeguards could have broader consequences for the legal profession, including creating a perception of intimidation and discouraging lawyers from carrying out their professional responsibilities.

“Attempts to circumvent these safeguards create the perception of intimidation and may have a chilling effect on the legal profession as a whole,” it said.

According to the GBA, lawyers have a fundamental role in the administration of justice and in protecting the rights of citizens. It therefore cautioned that actions that interfere with lawyers' ability to represent clients could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

The Association referred to remarks made by its President at the 2025 Annual GBA Conference in Wa, where she expressed concern about incidents involving lawyers in the course of their work.

“Lawyers should be at liberty to defend clients of their choice without being heckled. Such unruly acts may stifle the provision of pro bono cases by well-meaning lawyers,” she added.

GBA recalls earlier BNI incident

The Association also referred to comments made by its president during the GBA's Virtual Mid-Year Conference on 5 June concerning an earlier incident involving former Vice-President of the Bar, Justice Minka Premo, and a young female lawyer.

According to the GBA President, the two lawyers had gone to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to defend a client but were subsequently arrested and detained overnight.

“This worrying incident has left in its trail serious unanswered questions: If these persons were under the security radar prior to their visit to BNI, why had they not been invited earlier?” she asked.

The Ghana Bar Association called on EOCO and other relevant state institutions to ensure that their activities are conducted in accordance with due process, fairness, and respect for the rights of all persons involved.

"The rule of law demands not only that justice be done, but that it be seen to be done. The independence of the legal

profession is a cornerstone of every democratic society and must be at all times," the statement added.

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