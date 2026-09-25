Richmond Amoateng Foundation drives youth development and community unity in Juaben

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The Richmond Amoateng Foundation is supporting youth development and community cohesion in Juaben through a range of initiatives focused on education, sports, social support and diaspora engagement.
Working with local leaders, including H/W Kusi and Samuel Aikins, the Foundation has organised programmes aimed at bringing residents together while creating opportunities for young people in the community.
One of its flagship initiatives is the annual December in Juaben festival, which brings together families, residents and members of the diaspora to celebrate their shared heritage and strengthen community ties.
As part of the Christmas celebrations, the Foundation also organised a feeding programme that provided meals for 5,000 children.
The initiative was aimed at supporting children and families in the community during the festive season.
Using sport to unite young people
The Foundation has also used sports as a platform for youth engagement and community development.
During the Easter period, it organised a football tournament involving teams from various communities.
The tournament provided an opportunity for young people to interact while promoting teamwork, friendship and community unity.
Beyond sports, the Foundation has placed emphasis on education and academic development.
It organised a breakfast meeting for past BECE candidates, using the occasion to motivate students to remain focused on their education and work towards improved academic outcomes.
Strengthening diaspora links
The Foundation has also sought to deepen the involvement of the Juaben diaspora in the development of the community.
Representatives travelled to the United Kingdom to engage with the Juaben Association on ways the diaspora and other stakeholders could contribute to youth development in Juaben.
The discussions focused on identifying practical opportunities to support young people, who the Foundation considers central to the community’s future.
The Foundation said its programmes are guided by a commitment to youth development, education, sports, social welfare, community cohesion and stronger partnerships with the Juaben diaspora.
About the Richmond Amoateng Foundation
The Richmond Amoateng Foundation is focused on bringing the people of Juaben together and supporting community development through programmes in education, sports, social welfare and diaspora engagement.
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