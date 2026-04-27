Youth Development Minister reaffirms government’s commitment to youth empowerment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises aimed at improving the lives of young people across the country.
Speaking at the Regional Youth and Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) Conference held in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, the Minister stated that the administration remains focused on youth empowerment despite inheriting significant structural challenges.
Addressing participants under the theme “Resetting the Nation, Empowering the Youth”, he explained that the current government, led by John Dramani Mahama, assumed office with a weakened system that could not be fully restored within a short period.
According to him, while expectations among young people remain high, it would be unrealistic to expect a complete turnaround within one year and four months. He therefore urged the youth to remain patient and continue to support the government, expressing confidence that all campaign promises would be delivered by the end of its four-year mandate.
He further emphasised that the government would not disappoint young people, particularly those in the Ahafo Region, who played a significant role in securing five out of the six parliamentary seats for the National Democratic Congress in the last elections.
Meanwhile, the Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the party, Masawudu Sulemana, indicated that young people in the region are already benefiting from key interventions introduced by the government.
In an interview, he cited initiatives such as the No Fees Stress Policy and entrepreneurship programmes as impactful measures that are contributing to improved livelihoods among the youth.
He added that the growing appreciation of these policies has strengthened support for the NDC in the region, expressing optimism that the party would secure another decisive victory should elections be held today.
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