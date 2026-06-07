Government reiterates tougher scrutiny for renewal of mining licenses

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The government has reiterated its commitment to subjecting the renewal of mining concessions to stricter scrutiny as part of efforts to ensure responsible and sustainable mining in the country.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said both local and foreign mining companies seeking concession renewals will be required to meet higher standards of compliance before approvals are granted.

According to the him, the government is determined to ensure that companies operating in the mining sector adhere to environmental, regulatory and community development obligations before their licences are renewed.

"The renewal of mining concessions will no longer be treated as a routine process. Companies must demonstrate compliance with the laws of Ghana and show evidence of responsible mining practices before they can be considered for renewal," he stated.

Mr. Armah Buah stressed that the move forms part of broader efforts to strengthen governance in the extractive sector and ensure that the country's mineral resources are managed in a manner that benefits both current and future generations.

He noted that government remains committed to creating an investment-friendly environment but expects mining firms to uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility.

"We welcome investment in the mining sector, but that investment must be aligned with our national development goals and our commitment to sustainable resource management," he added.

The Minister's comments come at a time when Ghana is intensifying efforts to address environmental degradation linked to mining activities while maximizing revenue and developmental benefits from the sector.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines AGM brought together industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the future of the country's mining industry and strategies for ensuring its long-term sustainability.

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