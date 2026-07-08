Ghana Chamber of Mines to mobilise relief for June 29 flood victims

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has announced plans to mobilise relief items for victims of the devastating floods that struck parts of the country on June 29, saying it is working with its member companies to support affected communities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chamber expressed sympathy to individuals, families and communities affected by the disaster, which claimed lives, destroyed homes and businesses, displaced families and damaged public infrastructure.

"The Chamber stands with all affected families during this difficult period. We are working with our member companies to provide practical support that will help bring relief, comfort and hope to those affected," Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, said.

The Chamber also commended the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, health workers, volunteers and other first responders for their efforts in rescuing victims and providing emergency assistance.

It noted that the planned intervention follows a similar support programme undertaken after the Akosombo Dam spillage in 2023, when the Chamber and its member companies provided assistance to affected communities.

The Chamber further urged residents of flood-hit areas to observe good hygiene and sanitation practices, including drinking safe water, properly disposing of waste and seeking prompt medical attention where necessary to help prevent outbreaks of waterborne and other communicable diseases.

It reaffirmed the mining industry's commitment to supporting national development through both its economic contributions and humanitarian assistance during times of crisis, saying it remains committed to supporting relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the floods.

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