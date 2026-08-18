Ghana rises to sixth-largest gold producer globally after record 2025 output

Ghana has risen to sixth place among the world’s largest gold-producing countries after recording a significant increase in production in 2025.

The country produced 185 tonnes of gold during the year, surpassing the United States in global rankings.

Ghana had traditionally held the seventh position, but a decline in US production, coupled with Ghana’s increased output, led to a change.

“Last year [2025], Ghana overtook the US, but traditionally, we’ve always been number seven,” Mr Nyarko said.

He attributed the decline in US production partly to technical challenges in Nevada, one of the country’s major gold-producing regions.

“Last year [2025], they ran into some technical issues. So production for the country as a whole dropped. And of course, given the dynamics in Ghana, we saw Ghana displace the United States,” he added.

According to the Chamber, Ghana’s 2025 output reached a record 5.94 million ounces, with small-scale mining accounting for 52.38 per cent of total production.

This marked the first time the small-scale sector had surpassed large-scale mining in Ghana’s more than 100-year history of commercial gold production.

Ghana is now ranked behind China, Russia, Australia, Canada and Peru, although Mr Nyarko noted that the order of some of the leading producers can differ depending on the source of data.

“Even depending on the kind of source of your data, there’s always some tension between Russia, China, and Australia, in terms of who is the largest producer,” he said.

Director of Analysis, Research and Finance at the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Christopher Nyarko, disclosed the ranking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, August 17.

“We are number six. We’re number six now, right after Peru. So globally, China, Russia, Australia, Canada, Peru, then Ghana comes in, and then the United States follow,” he said.

The Chamber projects further growth in Ghana’s gold production in 2026, with national output expected to range from 6.1 to 6.7 million ounces.

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