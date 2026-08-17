Philip Nai: KFC Ghana and the Gh¢15 promotion; Where does corporate responsibility begin?

Philip Nai

I have spent almost two decades working across media, communications, public relations, brand strategy and production. As a Chartered Brand Management Professional, I understand the importance of building brands that attract attention, create consumer excitement and deliver commercial results.

But strong brands are not built on visibility alone. They are also built on trust, responsibility and how an organisation responds when things go wrong.

I am also a student of the law, and that perspective has increasingly sharpened my interest in the relationship between business decisions, public responsibility and legal accountability.

That is the lens through which I am examining the events surrounding KFC Ghana's GH¢15 anniversary promotion.

I am writing as a media and communications professional, a Chartered Brand Management Professional and a student of the law, asking a straightforward question:

When a commercial promotion creates a foreseeable public safety risk, where does the responsibility of the company begin, and where does it end?

That question deserves a serious conversation.

This Is Bigger Than a Cheap Meal

There is nothing inherently wrong with a company offering an attractive promotion.

In fact, from a marketing perspective, KFC's GH¢15 anniversary offer was a powerful proposition. A meal at that price, particularly in the current economic environment, was always likely to generate significant consumer interest.

And therein lies the first important issue.

The success of the marketing campaign should have triggered an equally serious conversation about risk.

When a company deliberately creates a promotion capable of attracting unusually large numbers of people to physical locations within a limited period, crowd management cannot be treated as an afterthought.

It becomes part of the operational responsibility of the campaign.

The question therefore is not whether customers were excited. They clearly were.

The question is whether the company reasonably anticipated the level of demand and whether adequate measures were put in place to protect customers, staff and property.

That is where the legal conversation begins.

Foreseeability Matters

Ghanaian courts have long recognised the principles of negligence. Broadly speaking, a claimant must establish that a duty of care existed, that the duty was breached, that the breach caused damage and that the damage is legally attributable to that breach.

That framework is important here.

A customer does not become a legal stranger simply because a promotion has attracted more people than expected.

If a business invites the public onto its premises, the circumstances surrounding that invitation matter.

And when the business itself designs, advertises and executes a promotion capable of generating exceptional footfall, the issue of foreseeable risk becomes difficult to ignore.

The courts would ultimately have to examine the specific facts.

How many people were expected?

What crowd-control measures were planned?

Were security personnel properly briefed?

Were entry and exit points adequate?

Were barriers or controlled access systems considered?

Was the promotion structured in a way that could have reduced congestion?

What happened when management realised that the crowd had exceeded the branch's ability to safely manage it?

These questions are more important than simply asking whether customers "misbehaved".

The Security Question

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the incident is the conduct attributed to some security personnel.

There is a fundamental difference between crowd control and unlawful physical force.

Security officers may have legitimate responsibilities to protect people and property and to restore order. But the authority to manage a crowd does not automatically become permission to use excessive or unlawful force.

If a customer was unlawfully assaulted by a security officer, that person may potentially have a claim in tort, depending on the evidence and circumstances.

The more complicated question is whether KFC itself could be held responsible.

That would depend on several factors, including the relationship between KFC and the security personnel, whether the guards were employees or engaged through an external security company, what they were instructed to do, and whether the alleged conduct occurred within the scope of their assigned functions.

The principle of vicarious liability can, in appropriate circumstances, make an employer responsible for wrongful conduct committed by an employee in the course of employment.

That means a company cannot automatically wash its hands of conduct simply because it was carried out by an individual employee or security officer.

But again, the facts matter.

We should allow an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

There Is Also a Statutory Safety Question

Ghana has legislation dealing with safety in workplaces and commercial premises.

The Factories, Offices and Shops Act, 1970 (Act 328), for example, contains provisions concerning the safety of workplaces and the responsibilities of occupiers.

The legislation gives inspectors powers to address dangerous conditions and practices where there is a risk of bodily injury.

That raises legitimate questions about the circumstances surrounding the KFC promotion.

Were the relevant safety requirements satisfied?

Was the expected volume of customers considered?

Were adequate emergency procedures in place?

Were security arrangements appropriate for the anticipated crowd?

Were there mechanisms to control entry and exit?

Were incidents properly documented?

These are not questions for social media to answer.

They are questions for the appropriate authorities to investigate.

But Let Us Also Be Fair to KFC

Accountability does not mean assuming guilt.

That distinction is important.

A large crowd does not automatically establish negligence.

A damaged door does not, by itself, prove liability.

A video showing a security officer using force does not, without further evidence, establish every element of a legal claim against KFC.

The law requires evidence.

It requires us to establish what happened, who did what, what duty existed, whether that duty was breached and whether the alleged breach caused legally recognised harm.

That is why the responsible response should be investigation, not trial by social media.

KFC Ghana should explain what happened.

Not necessarily with a defensive corporate statement.

With facts.

What level of customer turnout did the company anticipate?

What safety plan was prepared?

What security arrangements were put in place?

What instructions were security personnel given?

How many incidents were recorded?

Were there injuries?

What steps were taken when particular branches became overwhelmed?

And most importantly, what is KFC doing to prevent a repeat?

The Silence Is Also a Communications Problem

As someone who has worked extensively in public relations and crisis communications, I find the communication dimension particularly important.

When an organisation's physical operations generate widespread public concern, silence creates an information vacuum.

And information vacuums are quickly filled by everybody else.

Customers.

Influencers.

Newsrooms.

Bloggers.

Politicians.

Commentators.

Some will be accurate.

Others will not.

That is precisely why crisis communication matters.

A company does not necessarily have to admit legal liability simply because it communicates after an incident.

It can acknowledge what happened, express concern for anyone affected, explain what it knows, confirm that it is investigating and outline immediate corrective measures.

That is responsible corporate communication.

In my view, silence is rarely a good crisis strategy when the public is asking legitimate questions.

The Customer Should Not Carry the Entire Burden

There is another uncomfortable part of this conversation.

Customers also have responsibilities.

Breaking doors, pushing people, attacking staff or refusing lawful instructions cannot be justified simply because a product is being sold cheaply.

But we must avoid the opposite mistake of placing the entire burden on consumers.

A business designing a high-demand promotion possesses resources, professional expertise and operational control that an individual customer does not.

The responsibility is therefore shared, but it is not necessarily equal.

Customers must behave responsibly.

Companies must plan responsibly.

Security personnel must act lawfully.

Regulators must regulate.

And where harm occurs, the legal system must determine responsibility based on evidence.

Ghana Needs to Take Corporate Accountability Seriously

This incident should not become another social media controversy that disappears after a few days.

It should become a useful case study.

Not just for KFC.

For every company operating in Ghana.

If your campaign can attract thousands of people, crowd safety is part of the campaign.

If your event can create congestion, access management is part of the event.

If you engage security personnel, their conduct forms part of your operational risk.

If something goes wrong, your crisis response becomes part of your corporate responsibility.

And if people are injured, the appropriate authorities should establish what happened.

That is not anti-business.

It is actually pro-business.

Strong businesses operate in environments where customers trust them, regulators take their responsibilities seriously and companies understand that commercial decisions have consequences.

The Real Question

I do not believe the central question should simply be:

"Was KFC wrong?"

That is too simplistic.

The better question is:

"What did KFC reasonably know, what risks could it reasonably have anticipated, what precautions did it take, and what happened when those precautions proved inadequate?"

Those are questions that evidence can answer.

If the evidence establishes negligence, unlawful conduct or regulatory breaches, then the appropriate legal and regulatory consequences should follow.

If the evidence does not establish those things, KFC deserves the same fairness we demand for everyone else.

That is what accountability should look like.

Not outrage.

Not mob justice.

Not blaming consumers.

Not protecting powerful companies.

Just evidence, responsibility and the law.

By: Philip Nai

Philip Nai is a media executive with almost two decades of experience across radio and television production, digital marketing, public relations, brand strategy and strategic communications. He is a Chartered Brand Management Professional and a student of the law. His writings examine issues at the intersection of media, business, brands, communications, public accountability and the law.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.