Crime

Son jailed for threatening to stab mother 

Source: GNA  
  4 October 2026 1:18am
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The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced Joseph Quaye, a 26-year-old unemployed man, who threatened to stab his mother with a knife and a pair of scissors, to four years' imprisonment in hard labour. 

He pleaded guilty to threat of death and was convicted on his own plea by the presiding judge, Bernice Mensima Ackon.  

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Veronica Tibson, who led prosecution, told the court that, the complainant Afua Adenzie is a trader, mother of Quaye, and a resident of Ningo, a town near Benso in the Western Region.  

She said Quaye had been having issues with the mother for some time and had repeatedly threatened to assault her.  

She said around 7:00 pm, on June 12, 2026, the complainant was at her residence in Ningo when Quaye walked in.  

ASP Tibson stated that the complainant perceived an offensive odour coming from Quaye and advised him to bathe properly.  

The prosecutor said Quaye became angry, quarrelled with the complainant and insulted her, calling her a prostitute, smelling mouth and other provocative words.  

Quaye then pulled a pair of scissors from his pocket and threatened to stab the complainant, but she pleaded for her life.  

ASP Tibson said that, at about 2:00 am, on June 13, 2026, Quaye returned to the house while the complainant and other siblings were sleeping and threatened her with a knife.  

The prosecution said Quaye added that if he had a gun, he would have shot the complainant in the ribs in the presence of the senior brother, who witnessed the incident.  

She said Quaye was picked up at the Benso police station in connection with a stolen gun issue, and the complainant, on hearing of his arrest, went to the police station and filed a complaint. 

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