Tarkwa court jails man 15 years for defiling 14-year-old after posing as pastor

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old galamsey operator to 15 years’ imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old student after posing as a pastor.

The convict, Kelvin Oppong, a resident of Nsuaem in the Western Region, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Bernice Mensima Ackon, that the complainant was the victim’s stepmother and that both lived at Nsuaem.

He said the victim had completed Junior High School and was awaiting her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results to enrol in Senior High School.

ASP Ahiabor said on May 26, 2026, at about 0930 hours, the complainant sent the victim to sell sausage and gizzard in the Nsuaem township to raise money for her education.

According to the prosecution, at about 1100 hours, Oppong approached the victim under the pretext of buying some of the sausage and presented a GH¢100 note.

The victim, however, could not provide change. Oppong then lured her to his house, claiming he would give her money.

ASP Ahiabor said once at the house, Oppong pretended to be a pastor and told the victim he had had a bad dream about her. He prayed for her and gave her a concoction to drink, causing her to fall asleep.

The prosecutor said Oppong subsequently took advantage of the victim and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her on the veranda of his house.

After regaining consciousness, the victim realised she had been sexually assaulted and reported the incident to the complainant.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Nsuaem Police, who issued a medical report form for the victim to undergo examination and treatment.

The prosecution said the victim was taken to the Nsuaem Government Hospital, where she received medical attention. The endorsed medical report confirmed that she had been defiled.

ASP Ahiabor said on May 27, 2026, the complainant, with the assistance of some residents, spotted Oppong in the Nsuaem township, apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Following investigations, Oppong was charged with defilement and arraigned before the court, where he pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

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