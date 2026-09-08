Palm wine tapper jailed for stabbing farmer 

Audio By Carbonatix
A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old palm wine tapper to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for repeatedly stabbing a farmer in the back and stomach.
The convict, Obedie Brekpo, was charged with causing harm. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea by the presiding judge, Her Honour Bernice Mensima Ackon.
Detective Chief Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Paul Dabuo, and Brekpo resided in the same neighbourhood at Cape Town in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.
He said on June 30, 2026, at about 0630 hours, Brekpo went to Dabuo’s residence and requested that he transport him on his motorbike to New Atuabo, a suburb of Tarkwa, to collect money owed to him by a customer.
The complainant agreed and accompanied Brekpo to the customer’s residence. However, upon arrival, they realised the customer was still asleep.
Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah said that while both men sat on the motorbike discussing their next course of action, Brekpo suddenly pulled out a jackknife concealed in his clothing and stabbed the complainant several times in the back and stomach.
The prosecutor said Brekpo further bit the complainant twice on the back and, when Dabuo attempted to wrest the knife from him, used the weapon to inflict cuts on his left fingers.
According to the prosecution, after inflicting multiple injuries on the complainant’s back, left ribs, stomach and fingers, Brekpo fled the scene.
Some residents who found Dabuo bleeding profusely rushed him to a hospital for medical treatment.
Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah said the complainant later reported the matter to the Tarkwa Police Station on the same day.
He said police investigations led to Brekpo's arrest on July 7, 2026.
During interrogation, Brekpo admitted committing the offence and told investigators that he did not know what had come over him.
He was subsequently charged with causing harm and arraigned before the court, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.
Latest Stories
-
Parrott scores again as Betis beat 10-man Lille
3 hours
-
Mbappe goes joint-fifth in the list as real Madrid beat Inter Milan
3 hours
-
Police arrest suspects over murder, bank robberies, gold-related attacks
3 hours
-
Pragyia rider gets three months prison term for biting Police Assistant
3 hours
-
Palm wine tapper jailed for stabbing farmer
3 hours
-
Travel and tour agent remanded over GH¢107,000 recruitment scam
3 hours
-
Taxi rank executives arrested over alleged attempted murder
4 hours
-
Galamsey operator who posed as pastor to defile student jailed 15 years
4 hours
-
Court sentences pub owner, shop attendant for selling expired food, sanitary offences
4 hours
-
Mac Allister ‘sad’ at no Liverpool contract offer
4 hours
-
Ghana pays $3.5m to University of Memphis over scholarship debt
4 hours
-
Fidelity Bank champions value chain approach to unlock Ghana’s agricultural potential
5 hours
-
People don’t remember style of play – GFA Comms Director defends Quieroz appointment
5 hours
-
Finance Ministry needs ‘refresher course’ in own records over GES recruitment – Adutwum’s spokesperson
5 hours
-
Techiman 24-hour market project on course as Regional Minister inspects work, hails construction quality
5 hours