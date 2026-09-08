Palm wine tapper jailed for stabbing farmer 

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 50-year-old palm wine tapper to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for repeatedly stabbing a farmer in the back and stomach.

The convict, Obedie Brekpo, was charged with causing harm. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea by the presiding judge, Her Honour Bernice Mensima Ackon.

Detective Chief Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Paul Dabuo, and Brekpo resided in the same neighbourhood at Cape Town in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

He said on June 30, 2026, at about 0630 hours, Brekpo went to Dabuo’s residence and requested that he transport him on his motorbike to New Atuabo, a suburb of Tarkwa, to collect money owed to him by a customer.

The complainant agreed and accompanied Brekpo to the customer’s residence. However, upon arrival, they realised the customer was still asleep.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah said that while both men sat on the motorbike discussing their next course of action, Brekpo suddenly pulled out a jackknife concealed in his clothing and stabbed the complainant several times in the back and stomach.

The prosecutor said Brekpo further bit the complainant twice on the back and, when Dabuo attempted to wrest the knife from him, used the weapon to inflict cuts on his left fingers.

According to the prosecution, after inflicting multiple injuries on the complainant’s back, left ribs, stomach and fingers, Brekpo fled the scene.

Some residents who found Dabuo bleeding profusely rushed him to a hospital for medical treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkansah said the complainant later reported the matter to the Tarkwa Police Station on the same day.

He said police investigations led to Brekpo's arrest on July 7, 2026.

During interrogation, Brekpo admitted committing the offence and told investigators that he did not know what had come over him.

He was subsequently charged with causing harm and arraigned before the court, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

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