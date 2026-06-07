Five people injured in stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station

Five people have been injured in a stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station, officials say.

One person suffered a serious injury, two had moderate injuries, and the rest suffered minor injuries from the stabbing, the Fire Department of New York said in a statement shared with US media.

The New York Police Department apprehended the suspect after a manhunt following the attack, which took place around 19:00 EST (0:00 BST).

The stabbing comes as the city is tightening security measures ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit on Monday to watch the New York Knicks in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals.

Law enforcement told the BBC's US partner CBS News that the stabbing was a random act of violence. The suspect was emotionally disturbed and arrested by Amtrak police, ABC News reported.

The fire department said those injured in the stabbing were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

New York’s Penn Station sits directly beneath Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday evening.

Ahead of the game, city officials announced new security precautions including a no-bag policy and a cancellation of a watch party outside the arena due to Trump’s presence. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will also attend.

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