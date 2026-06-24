Man jailed 5 years for stabbing sister’s eyes at Sefwi Abrokofe

Audio By Carbonatix
The Sefwi Bodi Circuit Court has sentenced a 55-year-old man, William Gyamfi, also known as Kwasi Manso, to five years imprisonment with hard labour for violently attacking his sister at Sefwi Abrokofe in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.
The court heard that the convict attacked his sister, Akua Agyeiwaa, 50, during a misunderstanding on January 17, 2026, an incident which left her with severe injuries after he allegedly stabbed her in the eyes.
Following the attack, William Gyamfi was arrested and arraigned before the court to answer for the assault.
After several sittings, His Honour James Mensah Donkor, presiding over the Sefwi Bodi Circuit Court, found him guilty and sentenced him to five years imprisonment with hard labour.
Speaking to Adom News, the Juaboso District Police Commander, Superintendent Isaac Otsin, confirmed the conviction and said it reflects the combined efforts of the police and the judiciary in ensuring justice and maintaining law and order in the area.
He further cautioned members of the public, particularly men, against acts of violence, stressing that offenders will be dealt with decisively under the law.
READ ALSO: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing relative in both eyes in domestic dispute
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