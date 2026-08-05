Africon emerges Best AI Startup at Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026

Africa AI Consult Ltd (Africon) has been named Best AI Startup of the Year at the Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026.

The recognition was announced during the closing ceremony of the Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026, held from Wednesday, 29th July to Thursday, 30th July 2026, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Organised by Knowledge Innovations in partnership with Deloitte, the summit is a national platform that recognises excellence, innovation and impact in artificial intelligence. This year’s event was held under the theme: “Artificial Intelligence for Economic Growth and Job Creation: Innovation, Inclusion and Future Jobs.”

The award recognises Africon’s contribution to advancing AI adoption across Ghana and Africa through practical education, corporate transformation and digital innovation.

Founded to make artificial intelligence practical and accessible for African businesses and professionals, Africa AI Consult Ltd has grown into one of Ghana’s AI consulting and training companies.

Since its inception, the company has focused on helping individuals, organisations and executives understand and apply artificial intelligence to improve productivity, decision-making and business growth.

Africon provides AI training and professional masterclasses, corporate AI transformation and consultancy, executive AI education for CEOs and business leaders, AI strategy development and implementation, prompt engineering, generative AI adoption, AI productivity solutions for businesses and institutions, as well as public AI awareness programmes and workshops.

Over the past year, the company says it has trained thousands of professionals across sectors including finance, healthcare, education, media, tourism, insurance, manufacturing and government, enabling organisations to integrate AI into their daily operations.

Receiving the Best AI Startup of the Year award marks another milestone for the company and reinforces its mission of positioning Africa as a leader in responsible and practical AI adoption.

Speaking after receiving the award, representatives of Africon expressed gratitude to clients, partners, trainers, participants and the organising committee for recognising the company’s efforts in advancing AI education and innovation.

The company said it remains committed to equipping Africans with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to thrive in the future of work while supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey.

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