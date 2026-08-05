Transport fares to remain unchanged as operators’ welcome gov’t fuel price intervention

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have announced that transport fares will remain unchanged across the country, following the government's recent intervention to reduce diesel prices.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, August 5, the transport operators welcomed the government's decision to reduce the regulatory margin on diesel by GH¢2.00 per litre for a one-month period, describing the move as a timely response to concerns raised by the transport sector.

The union said they had engaged the sector minister prior to the intervention, advocating for relief for commercial drivers in the face of rising operational costs.

"We are happy that those engagements yielded results. We welcome these measures and urge government to extend the current window beyond one month should oil prices continue to rise," the statement said. Read also: Transport operators, gov’t meet today over proposed 30% fare increase

Following consultations with their national executives and key stakeholders, the GPRTU and GRTCC announced that transport fares will remain unchanged across all routes until further notice.

The operators also directed drivers, station masters and branch executives to strictly adhere to the approved fare structure, warning against the imposition of unauthorised charges on passengers.

"No additional charges outside the official fare table will be permitted. Any commuter required to pay above the approved fare should report the matter immediately to the nearest union office for prompt redress," the statement added.

The unions expressed appreciation to the government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, for the fuel price intervention, which took effect on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and is expected to remain in force for one month.

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