Floods force drivers at Circle to seek refuge and eat on top of their vehicles

Floods

Heavy flooding triggered by Monday's torrential rains transformed the busy Kwame Nkrumah Interchange transport terminal into a virtual lake, forcing commercial drivers and their mates to climb onto the roofs of their minibuses to escape rising floodwaters and even eat their meals there.

Videos circulating on social media and footage from the scene showed rows of trotro buses partially submerged, with drivers and mates stranded on the rooftops of their vehicles as floodwaters engulfed much of the station.

Some transport workers, unable to leave the flooded terminal, were seen eating while perched on top of the buses, highlighting the severity of the flooding that disrupted transport services across the capital.

The scenes unfolded as continuous rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems in several parts of Accra, leaving major roads impassable and bringing commercial activities to a halt.

The Circle transport terminal, one of the country's busiest transport hubs serving thousands of commuters daily, was among the hardest-hit areas. Floodwaters inundated parking bays, loading points and access roads, preventing buses from operating normally.

Many passengers were left stranded as transport services were suspended, while others abandoned attempts to travel after waiting for hours without finding available vehicles.

The flooding also affected nearby businesses, with traders scrambling to salvage goods as water swept through shops and market stalls around the station.

The incident formed part of a wider flooding emergency across the Greater Accra Region following nearly two days of persistent rainfall. Several communities, including Alajo, Kaneshie, Odaw, Adabraka, Achimota and Weija, also reported severe flooding, with roads submerged and vehicles trapped in deep water.

Emergency response agencies, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police Service, have been deployed to assist affected residents, rescue stranded motorists and monitor flood-prone areas.

The latest flooding has once again renewed concerns over Accra's perennial flood challenges, particularly at the Circle interchange and surrounding communities, where heavy rains frequently disrupt transport and commercial activities despite successive interventions to improve drainage infrastructure.

Residents and transport operators have renewed calls for long-term solutions to the city's flooding problem, arguing that recurring downpours continue to expose weaknesses in urban drainage systems and leave thousands of commuters and businesses vulnerable each rainy season.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas and to heed safety directives as efforts continue to assess the full impact of the flooding.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.