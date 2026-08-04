Don’t use ‘funny tricks’ to undermine government’s diesel relief – Dr Tutu-Boahene

A lecturer in Political Marketing at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Bernard Tutu-Boahene, has urged commercial drivers, market women, and producers to ensure that the government’s decision to reduce diesel prices translates into real benefits for consumers.

His comments come after President John Dramani Mahama directed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to take steps to absorb GH¢2 on every litre of diesel as part of measures aimed at cushioning Ghanaians from recent fuel price increases.

The intervention is expected to reduce the impact of rising fuel costs, particularly on commercial transport operators and businesses that rely heavily on diesel for their operations.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, August 4, Dr Tutu-Boahene welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step towards easing the cost-of-living pressures facing Ghanaians.

"I think it's good. When you look at the decision of the government, basically it's to bring relief to the transport sector," he said.

According to him, the transport sector plays a critical role in determining the cost of goods and services, adding that reducing fuel prices could help control food inflation and improve living standards.

"It's more or less at the centre of standards of living, buying and selling, production, and controls food inflation," he explained.

Dr Tutu-Boahene noted that the latest intervention follows a similar decision by the government earlier in the year to reduce fuel-related costs, describing it as evidence that the government is responding to the concerns of citizens.

"It's a sign, a positive sign that the government responds and wants Ghanaians to, as it were, enjoy good standards of living," he stated.

However, he expressed concern that some individuals within the transport and business sectors could take advantage of the relief measures for personal gain instead of passing the benefits on to consumers.

He warned that some drivers may resort to tactics aimed at maintaining high fares despite benefiting from reduced fuel costs.

"You see, with all these things, it comes down to attitudes and behaviours. Drivers, market women, and producers, once the government gives you this relief and you begin to enjoy price reductions and all that, you will see some of them coming up with funny tricks," he said.

Dr Tutu-Boahene cited instances where some commercial drivers allegedly continue charging high fares despite reductions in their operational costs.

He recalled that some drivers had previously been arrested by authorities over similar practices and called for continued monitoring to ensure the intended benefits of government interventions are not undermined.

"At a point in time, we saw some agencies arresting some of these drivers who were engaged in this particular act. I think that they should check them and not use this funny trick to throw away the good intentions of the government," he said.

The lecturer also appealed to market women to consider the wider economic impact of their pricing decisions, particularly if transport fares remain stable.

"Market women should be a bit patriotic to this country and probably understand that if lorry fares are not going to be increased, they shouldn't find a funny way to say that they are also going to increase food at the markets," he added.

He further urged producers who rely on diesel-powered equipment, such as generators and plants, to factor the reduction in fuel costs into their production decisions.

"More so, to the producers who may sound a bit funny because if you are using a generator or a plant, you are using diesel. And this diesel, the government is saying that GH¢2 has been taken off," he said.

Dr Tutu-Boahene argued that the reduction should help businesses manage production costs and cautioned against unnecessary price increases.

He stressed that responsible behaviour from all sectors of society would be essential in ensuring that government interventions achieve their intended purpose.

"These are the behaviours that we need to build this country going forward," he added.

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