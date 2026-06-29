Accra floods disrupt business activities as traders, trucks are stranded on major roads

Businesses and economic activities are at a standstill in the national capital, Accra, as several traders and trucks heading to Accra from various parts of the country for trading activities are stuck, following flooding.

The floodwaters follow long hours of night rain, which has since entered homes, offices and blocked major roads in a greater part of Accra, disrupting movement.

President of the Tomato Transporters Association of Ghana, Eric Tuffour, in an interview with Luv Business, noted that some tomato transporters are currently packed mid-way of the road as they wait for the floodwaters to recede.

“One of the drivers called me and said they are stuck at Nsawam because the Pokuase road is now inundated with no vehicle able to move to access the market centre. All our big markets are in Accra central and since it’s flooded, what they can do is to just park,” he said.

The floodwaters have reportedly crossed the stretch of the highway, effectively dividing the carriageway and leaving motorists stranded in long queues in both directions.

On Mondays, most vehicles transport commodities from rural Ghana to major city centres, including Accra and Kumasi, for the week’s transactions.

However, the flooding situation has left many traders stranded with their perishable goods.

“Tomatoes are highly perishable, and we must offload them early in the morning. But the trucks are stuck on the road. This would really affect us. This is a very bad situation for us as a country,” Mr Tuffour noted.

The rains, as predicted by weather forecasters, are expected to continue until midday, hence the need to prioritise personal safety.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has urged residents of Accra to work from home on Monday.

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